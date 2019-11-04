Dukes Doesn't Nix Microsoft Pay Bias Class, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 10:22 PM EST) -- A group of 8,600 female Microsoft workers urged the Ninth Circuit on Monday to overturn a finding that their pay equity claims can’t be resolved on a classwide basis, arguing that their case is distinct from the high court’s Dukes ruling and data shows they earn over 6% less than men. During a hearing in Portland, Oregon, Anne Shaver of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP argued on behalf of the workers that this case is different from the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 2011 Dukes ruling, which overturned the certification of a class of 1.5 million female Walmart employees. Shaver said...

