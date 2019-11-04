Hogan Lovells Bulks Up Sports Practice With Ex-Latham Atty

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 1:38 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells announced Monday that it has bolstered the corporate practice in its New York office, bringing in a noted sports attorney from Latham & Watkins LLP as a partner. Michael Kuh, who has advised teams, leagues and organizations including the U.S. Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee, started at the firm on Friday, Hogan Lovells said in a news release. Kuh told Law360 on Monday that he came to Hogan Lovells because it's growing "tremendously" in New York, he's always been impressed with the sports practice, and its status as a premier international platform will give his own practice...

