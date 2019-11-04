Creditors Denounce Bid To Nix Venezuela Oil Co. Bonds

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:51 PM EST) -- A group of Venezuela's creditors on Monday decried litigation seeking to invalidate Venezuelan government bonds due to mature next year after the crisis-stricken nation's state oil company missed a critical $913 million payment, telling a New York federal court the suit "stand[s] in stark contrast" to its promise to refinance the debt. Venezuela's state-owned oil company, Petroleos de Venezuela SA — now under the control of an ad hoc administrative board appointed by Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó — filed the litigation in the Southern District of New York last week in a bid to preserve Citgo Petroleum Co., which is...

