FERC Nominee Says He Steers Clear Of Agency Ethics Issues

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 3:39 PM EST) -- Federal Energy Regulatory Commission general counsel James Danly on Tuesday brushed aside concerns that problems with the agency's ethics program would derail his nomination for a commissioner slot, telling a U.S. Senate panel that the program simply isn't in his bailiwick. In a relatively sedate confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources punctuated only by a pair of protesters of FERC's gas project approval policies, Danly downplayed a Monday letter from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., urging the U.S. Department of Energy inspector general and the Office of Government Ethics to probe FERC's ethics program....

