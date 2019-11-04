Fla. Amusement Park Sued Over Child's Zip Line Fall

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 4:55 PM EST) -- A mother whose son fell from a zip line ride and sustained injuries at an indoor theme park in Florida sued the enterprise and its franchisor in state court Monday over claims they were negligent in the ride's operation and employee training. Kimberly Barnes said her minor son, identified in the complaint as E.J.R.P., fell 20 to 25 feet onto a concrete surface in September after staff at Urban Air Adventure Park in Lakeland, Florida, failed to properly secure his harness. Barnes alleged in her suit, which was filed in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, that Urban Air breached its duty...

