Oracle Urges Fed Circ. To Revisit $10B DOD JEDI Deal

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:59 PM EST) -- One week after Microsoft Corp. won the Pentagon's highly sought after $10 billion cloud computing contract, Oracle told the Federal Circuit that the government was wrong to insist on a single-award model and should be forced to restart its procurement process. In appealing a lower court's ruling that Oracle America Inc. hadn't been prejudiced when the U.S. Department of Defense solicited bids for the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure, or JEDI, cloud program, Oracle said Friday that the ruling relied on an inappropriate standard for deciding prejudice. Also, the DOD had insisted on a security requirement that effectively blocked everyone but Microsoft...

