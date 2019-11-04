SEC Adds Whistleblower Protection Claim To $23M Fraud Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 6:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission added a claim of whistleblower protection violations to its suit accusing an online auction portal and its owner of stealing $6 million of his investors' funds, according to an amended complaint filed in New York federal court on Monday. Since the SEC sued memorabilia company Collectors Cafe and owner Mykalai Kontilai in May, the defendants have purposely misled investors about the SEC's allegations in an attempt to prevent those investors from communicating with the agency, the filing said. Past behavior inhibiting potential whistleblowers from coming forward has also come to light, according to the regulator....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS