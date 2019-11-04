Columnist Who Accused Trump Of Rape Sues For Defamation

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 2:36 PM EST) -- A columnist who accused President Donald J. Trump of raping her in a recent memoir sued him for defamation Monday, after the book prompted a flood of vitriol and “malicious libel” from the president in denial of her claims. In a suit filed Monday in New York state court, longtime Elle advice columnist and former "Saturday Night Live" writer E. Jean Carroll said she’s been hurt both personally and professionally by President Trump’s attacks on her, which came after she accused him of raping her in the mid-1990s in a memoir that was published over the summer. In statements and comments...

