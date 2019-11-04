Comcast Data Collection Suit Heads To Arbitration

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:49 PM EST) -- A proposed class action accusing Comcast of "systematically" violating the legal rights of its subscribers by gathering viewing data and other private information without consent will head toward arbitration, a Massachusetts judge ruled Monday, citing the customer agreement between the parties. U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV said Boston resident Robert Wainblat, a Comcast subscriber since 2013, and the cable giant are bound by the latter’s arbitration provision codified most recently in Wainblat’s 2017 subscriber agreement. Judge Saylor ruled that, despite Wainblat’s argument to the contrary, the agreement to arbitrate any claims is valid. Wainblat argued that the clause is...

