Baker Botts Lures Tech Litigator From Taylor & Patchen

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 2:17 PM EST) -- Baker Botts has hired a Taylor & Patchen LLP litigator with expertise in complex commercial and intellectual property disputes as a partner at its Palo Alto office, the firm has announced. Cheryl A. Cauley gained renown as a trial lawyer focusing on clients within areas of transforming technology, such as internet search, autonomous vehicles, biotechnology and communication technology, according to Baker Botts' Nov. 4 announcement. In her work at the boutique firm Taylor & Patchen, Cauley represented startups and emerging companies, as well as their larger, more established counterparts in the tech sphere. “I decided to move to Baker Botts because...

