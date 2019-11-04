Wash. Judge Tosses Whisteblower Suit Over Tribal Firing

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:05 PM EST) -- A Washington federal judge handed the federal government an early win Monday in a suit by an ousted health executive for a Washington tribe who claimed he was fired for whistleblowing about unlawful practices, saying the ex-employee hadn't shown his firing was covered by the government's contract with the tribe. Raju Dahlstrom, the former health and social services director for the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe of Washington's clinic, claimed he was fired for flagging problems with the clinic's management of children's vaccines. Dahlstrom alleged the federal government, which was the only remaining defendant after tribal officials were allowed to exit the suit,...

