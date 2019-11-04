Ex-Bumble Bee CEO Ordered Price-Fix, Tearful Witness Says

Law360, San Francisco (November 4, 2019, 10:35 PM EST) -- The criminal price-fixing trial of Bumble Bee's onetime CEO Christopher Lischewski kicked off in a San Francisco federal courthouse Monday with tearful testimony from a former top sales executive, who told jurors that Lischewski gave him a "direct order" to conspire with competitors to fix tuna prices. Walter Scott Cameron, Bumble Bee's former senior vice president of sales, told the jury during his witness testimony that he received a "very clear, direct order" from Lischewski "to wave the white flag" and to end a price war with StarKist that had driven down the price of canned tuna to record lows....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS