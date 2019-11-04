Trust Beneficiaries Seek Class Cert. In Northern Trust Suit

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:10 PM EST) -- A mother-daughter pair asked a California federal court on Monday to certify several proposed trust classes in their recently revived lawsuit accusing Northern Trust of investment self-dealing and other fiduciary breaches in its oversight of thousands of personal trusts. Lindie Banks and Erica LeBlanc, who are beneficiaries of two trusts overseen by the Chicago-headquartered Northern Trust Co., outlined three classes they want to be certified based on their state-law claims that Northern Trust steered trust assets into its own proprietary index funds instead of lower-cost alternatives and charged trusts excessive fees for routine tax preparation work. Those classes — one dating back...

