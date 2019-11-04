Alec Baldwin Hits Back Against Parking Spot Punch Accuser

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 9:32 PM EST) -- Alec Baldwin has hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP to handle the legal counterattack he launched on Friday against a New York man who accused the anger-prone actor of assaulting him last year over a parking spot. Baldwin sued Wojciech Cieszkowski in New York state court, alleging false imprisonment and defamation related to an incident in November last year in which Baldwin was arrested and charged with assault after Cieszkowski claimed the actor attacked him and punched him in the face because he had parked his car in a spot Baldwin had wanted to use. "When two New Yorkers get...

