Researchers Doubt DOJ's Claim On Missing Immigration Data

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 8:49 PM EST) -- A Syracuse University research center asked the Justice Department agency that oversees immigration courts to issue a "correction" on Monday to a statement the agency gave Law360 denying an accusation that it had quietly deleted thousands of case records. Syracuse's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, which had accused the agency last week of "silently but systematically deleting records," sent letters to two officials at the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review questioning the agency's claims that it had withheld the missing records on privacy grounds. EOIR spokesperson Kathryn Mattingly had denied TRAC's allegations in a statement to Law360 and...

