Goldman Sachs Boosts Parental Leave To 20 Weeks

Law360 (November 4, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs has expanded its benefits policy to offer 20 weeks of gender-neutral paid parental leave, increased compensation for adoption and surrogacy, and new stipends for egg retrieval and donation, according to an employee memo obtained Monday by Law360. The New York-based firm's Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon announced the change in a memo sent to employees Monday, saying the expanded program is part of its commitment to diverse families. "All new parents, whether through birth, surrogacy or adoption, will receive the same paid parenting leave time that applies to their office location, regardless of gender or caregiver status," the...

