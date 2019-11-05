4 Keys To Defending E-Cig Battery Explosion Cases

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:39 PM EST) -- Just as there has been a rapid rise in the use of electronic nicotine and THC delivery devices, so, too, has there been a rise in litigation involving instances of exploding lithium-ion batteries and related personal injury lawsuits.[1] These lawsuits often involve catastrophic injuries, including severe burns, disfigurement, permanent disability and even death.[2] Earlier this year, a wrongful death lawsuit was filed in Texas alleging that shortly after the decedent purchased an electronic cigarette, it exploded while he used it in the store parking lot, causing shrapnel to lacerate a major artery, eventually causing his death.[3] Last month, a case was...

