US Business Strategies To Soften Trade War Impact

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:15 PM EST) -- Escalating taxes and tariffs with foreign countries are having a significant impact on American businesses. In addition to Chinese-origin goods affecting $365 billion in import value, the Trump administration has current global tariffs on large residential washers, solar products, and steel and aluminum articles. Moreover, on Oct. 15 the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative imposed tariffs on new European Union aircraft and more than 150 goods imported from European Union countries.[1] The administration’s aggressive approach to imposing tariffs will likely not dissipate in the near term. This article discusses what businesses need to know now in order to help minimize...

