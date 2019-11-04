Tupac Estate, Others Didn't Own Ruined Masters, UMG Says

Law360, Los Angeles (November 4, 2019, 10:16 PM EST) -- Universal Music Group urged a California federal judge Monday to toss a proposed $100 million class action lodged by the estate of Tupac and other artists seeking part of an insurance settlement following a 2008 fire that ruined their master recordings, saying the artists have no claim to the recordings. At a hearing on the label's motion to dismiss, UMG attorney Scott A. Edelman of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP pointed to language in its contracts with such artists as Soundgarden, Hole, Steve Earle, and the estates of Tom Petty and Tupac, telling U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt that their...

