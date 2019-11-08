Curtis Adds Ex-Freshfields Atty As Int'l Arb Partner In Dubai

Law360 (November 8, 2019, 9:07 PM EST) -- Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle LLP has gained a former Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP attorney who specializes in handling cross-border disputes for clients in the Middle East. Antonia Birt joined the firm's Dubai office on Oct. 27 as a partner in the international arbitration practice group after spending more than 10 years at Freshfields. Birt has represented state, national and multinational clients from a variety of industries, including oil and gas, construction, distribution and engineering, with her work centering on the Middle East and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, the firm said in an Oct. 30 announcement. Birt told Law360 via email...

