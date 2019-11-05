Insurer Tells Texas Justices To Disallow 'Windfall' Recovery

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:18 PM EST) -- An injured man who argues he should be reimbursed for the full amount of the medical bill he received — rather than what the medical provider accepted as payment in full — hasn’t shown he was harmed by his insurer’s decision, meaning there is nothing to litigate, the Texas Supreme Court heard in oral arguments on Tuesday. Farmers Texas County Mutual Insurance Co. is asking the state’s high court to undo an April 2018 ruling from a lower appellate court that revived Rodney Beasley’s lawsuit, alleging violations of the insurance code and Deceptive Trade Practices Act. Beasley didn’t even clear the...

