Pillsbury, Skadden Guide Kaman's $330M Deal For Bal Seal

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 12:16 PM EST) -- Kaman, which makes aircraft components, said Tuesday it agreed to buy Bal Seal Engineering for $330 million in cash in a deal steered by Skadden and Pillsbury. Connecticut-based Kaman Corp. said it will by Bal Seal Engineering Inc. in a deal that will see Kaman acquire more than 240 patents across manufacturing and material segments. Bal Seal makes components for the medical technology, aerospace and defense, and industrial end markets and is expected to bring in $95 million in revenue in 2019. “This complementary acquisition of Bal Seal will advance all three objectives by expanding the breadth of our product offering,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS