Celeb Chef Filed Retrial Bid Too Late, Restaurant Chain Says

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:32 PM EST) -- Following Native Foods' intellectual property trial win against its celebrity chef founder, the Southern California restaurant chain has urged a California federal court not to grant the chef the retrial she's asked for, saying her filings came too late. Native Foods filed papers on Monday urging the court to essentially ignore vegan chef Tanya Petrovna's notice of motion for a retrial. Petrovna failed to convince a jury in September that Native Foods abused her intellectual property after they had gone their separate ways by roughly 2012. Native Foods Holdings LLC said the "notice" that Petrovna filed to preserve her right to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS