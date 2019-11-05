Lenders Can Intervene To Seek $266M From Shipowners

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Monday allowed several lenders, including the Norwegian government, to intervene in an enforcement action against two shipping companies, allowing the lenders to seek the more than $266 million they claim to be owed by the shippers. U.S. District Judge Alfred H. Bennett granted the motion without offering any reasoning, allowing Caterpillar Financial Services Asia Pte Ltd., KFW IPEX-Bank GmbH, Eksportfinans ASA and Eksportkreditt Norge AS, representing the Norwegian Ministry of Trade and Industry, to participate in the suit filed by Mexican energy conglomerate Corporativo Grupo RSA de CV, or Grupo R. The Mexican company is seeking...

