UK Software Co. Fights Stock-Drop Suit Over $8.8B HP Deal

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- Micro Focus International PLC fired back Monday in New York federal court against claims that it concealed issues related to an $8.8 billion deal to acquire Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.’s noncore software assets, leading to stock drops. The U.K.-based infrastructure software company said that contrary to the allegations in the putative class action, amended in September after being filed in July 2018, Micro Focus and its executives regularly updated the market about the company's progress in executing the merger, especially in regard to the very items the company’s investors are now claiming were concealed from public view. The latest complaint merely...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS