Xerox, Fujifilm Reach $2.3B Deal To End Failed Merger Suit

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 6:44 PM EST) -- Xerox and Fujifilm said Tuesday they have reached a settlement to end litigation over their failed merger, in a deal that will see the American printer company sells some of its assets to Fujifilm for $2.3 billion. The agreement brings to a close a nearly two-year-long tumultuous chapter in the companies’ relationship in which a failed $6.1 billion acquisition of Xerox Holdings Corp. by its Japanese counterpart spawned a $1 billion lawsuit by Fujifilm Holdings Corp. seeking damages over the ill-fated tie-up. The since-terminated merger was proposed in January 2018 but soon sparked a fight from Xerox's shareholders, helping lead to...

