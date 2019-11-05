PE Firms Pledge $600M In Partnership With Bruin Sports

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:00 PM EST) -- Bruin Sports Capital is teaming up with CVC Capital Partners and The Jordan Co. to develop sports and entertainment platforms, and the private equity firms are committing an initial investment of $600 million to the endeavor, the companies said Tuesday. The partnership, which will be "wide-ranging, long-term and strategic," will see the three entities collaborate to build sports and entertainment companies, according to a statement. Bruin Sports' current platform companies include Deltatre, which provides media technology products and services, On Location Experiences, which is a joint venture Bruin Sports has with the NFL that sells VIP access and exclusive ticket packages...

