Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Mechanic Wins $510K Over Repair Shop's Sex Harassment

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:40 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh federal jury awarded more than $500,000 on Monday to an auto mechanic who was subjected to pervasive sex-based hostility and abuse by superiors at a repair shop.

The jury awarded $510,000, including $305,000 in punitive damages, to technician Hannah Harris over the conditions Harris endured during her employment at Auto Systems Centers Inc. in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Harris' nine months of employment, which ended in July 2016 when the company offered her a choice between a demotion, an infeasible transfer, or a termination, were riddled with verbal and other abuse and harassment by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies