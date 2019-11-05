Mechanic Wins $510K Over Repair Shop's Sex Harassment

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:40 PM EST) -- A Pittsburgh federal jury awarded more than $500,000 on Monday to an auto mechanic who was subjected to pervasive sex-based hostility and abuse by superiors at a repair shop. The jury awarded $510,000, including $305,000 in punitive damages, to technician Hannah Harris over the conditions Harris endured during her employment at Auto Systems Centers Inc. in Lower Burrell, Pennsylvania, about 25 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Harris' nine months of employment, which ended in July 2016 when the company offered her a choice between a demotion, an infeasible transfer, or a termination, were riddled with verbal and other abuse and harassment by...

