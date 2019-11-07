Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Charter Says Piracy Case Will Push 'Massive Liability' On ISPs

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 8:02 PM EST) -- Charter Communications is warning a federal judge that a copyright case filed by record labels could "open the floodgates for massive liability" by blaming internet service providers for online piracy simply because they advertise fast download speeds.

In one of several cases aimed at forcing ISPs to police piracy on their networks, Charter asked a federal judge Monday to reject the idea that the broadband provider should face so-called vicarious liability for illegal downloading done by its users.

That kind of claim, endorsed by a magistrate judge last month, is premised on the idea that Charter made money on infringement by...

