DOJ Launches Gov't Procurement Antitrust 'Strike Force'

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that it has launched an interagency “strike force” to root out bid rigging and other antitrust violations that undermine competition in government procurement and program funding. The Procurement Collusion Strike Force will include prosecutors from the DOJ’s antitrust division and 13 U.S. attorneys’ offices, as well as investigators from the FBI. It will also include investigators from the inspector general offices for the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Postal Service and other federal agencies. Assistant Attorney General Makan Delrahim, head of the DOJ’s antitrust division, said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., announcing...

