New License Ends InterDigital FRAND Antitrust Row

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:07 PM EST) -- The Department of Justice won't get a chance to weigh in on the antitrust implications of InterDigital Inc.’s commitments to license its standard-essential patents on fair and reasonable terms after the patent licensing company inked a new agreement that ends Swiss technology company U-blox's lawsuit. California U.S. District Judge Cathy Ann Bencivengo accepted the companies’ stipulated dismissal Tuesday, agreeing to toss their antitrust and contract claims and counterclaims with prejudice and thus with no means to refile, while tossing competing claims and counterclaims over InterDigital’s wireless patents without prejudice. The dispute had drawn the attention of the U.S. Department of Justice,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS