US Co. Says Fight With Chilean Distributor Must Be Arbitrated

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- A U.S.-based payment systems company has urged a New York federal court to issue an injunction barring its Chilean distributor from pursuing litigation in the South American country, claiming that any dispute between the companies must be handled in arbitration. Verifone Inc. said Monday that the court should issue an anti-suit injunction against Coasin Logicalis SA that would bar the Chilean company from continuing with litigation it launched in Santiago accusing Verifone of anti-competitive behavior and trade secrets theft. The U.S.-based point-of-sale technology provider says that despite the Chilean company's arguments to the contrary, the New York Convention allows the district...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS