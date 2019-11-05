Feds Say Proposed ICE Detainer Block Is Too Broad

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:48 PM EST) -- The federal government has told a California federal court that a request from a class of immigrants seeking to stop immigration authorities from using state law enforcement officials to arrest suspected unauthorized immigrants is too broad and overreaching. The immigrants' request, if granted, would prevent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from issuing detainers for immigrants when the agency has warrants for those individuals' arrest, and the government said in a court filing on Monday that it wouldn't be an appropriate remedy to correct the alleged wrongdoing of immigration officials who previously used a questionable U.S. Department of Homeland Security database to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS