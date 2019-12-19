Top Federal Tax Regs Of 2019

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- With bonus depreciation regulations, Libor transition relief, a rental real estate safe harbor for the pass-through business income deduction and highly anticipated cryptocurrency guidance after a five-year wait, 2019 has seen the IRS release many important federal tax regulations. Here, Law360 reviews important federal tax regulations that were issued this year. Final Bonus Depreciation Rules In September the Internal Revenue Service finalized rules on the 100% first-year expensing deduction under Section 168(k) of the Internal Revenue Code to clarify what requirements must be met in order to take the deduction, offering much-welcomed guidance for practitioners. The final rules came a year after the release of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS