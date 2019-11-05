Gov't Often Has 'Nothing' To Hold Immigrants, Judge Says

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 3:21 PM EST) -- Shifting the burden from undocumented immigrants to the government when it comes to assessing whether a jailed immigrant should be released has resulted in people being let go because the government has "nothing" on which to hold them, a Boston federal judge said Tuesday during a hearing. As she heard a summary judgment argument by lawyers from by Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky and Popeo PC and the American Civil Liberties Union, who say immigrants' due process rights are being violated, Chief U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris said she was "struck" by how little U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials...

