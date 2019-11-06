Sens. Question NSA Official On Shuttered Call Data Program

Law360, Washington (November 6, 2019, 10:05 PM EST) -- Senators on both sides of the aisle pushed a senior National Security Agency official on Wednesday on why lawmakers should reauthorize a controversial call data collection program the agency has suspended, as legislators seem poised to extend three surveillance authorizations but debate a fourth. Telephone metadata collection appears to be the main sticking point as Congress prepares to reauthorize the USA Freedom Act, a bipartisan 2015 law that amended the post-9/11 Patriot Act after revelations spurred public skepticism of the original statute's sweeping electronic surveillance powers. Most members of the Senate Judiciary Committee appeared to share skepticism about the NSA's "call-detail...

