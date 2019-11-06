EPA Can't Delay Landfill Emissions Regs, Court Rules

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:36 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has ruled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency can't avoid a court order to comply with Obama-era landfill air pollution requirements by simply extending its own deadlines on the guidelines, rejecting the agency's request for more time. U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. said Tuesday if the agency were allowed to extend its own deadlines, then it would always be able to evade lawsuits aimed at forcing it to take action, even if the agency were found to be in the wrong. Judge Gilliam ordered the agency to issue federal emissions guidelines for landfills to cover states...

