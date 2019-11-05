Conagra Can't Escape Stock-Drop Suit, Shareholders Say

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 9:49 PM EST) -- Conagra shareholders have told an Illinois federal court that the company can't end a stock-drop suit over its $10.9 billion acquisition of Pinnacle Foods Inc., because internal records show the food giant knew Pinnacle was suffering from "lackluster innovation" that hurt sales before acquiring it. The company had access to Pinnacle's books and records, including the sales information at issue in the lawsuit, and are now attempting to make a "brazen and unsupported" assertion that they didn't access that information before a multibillion dollar buy, shareholders said on Monday. "Defendants ask this court to abandon reason and conclude that they did not...

