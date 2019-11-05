Injured Railroad Worker Can't Get $1M For Lost Earnings

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 10:44 PM EST) -- A Mississippi appellate panel on Tuesday affirmed a trial judge’s decision to cut $1 million from a $1.3 million jury verdict in a suit accusing a railroad company of causing a worker’s injuries, saying there was insufficient evidence to support the seven-figure award for future lost earnings. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel unanimously affirmed a trial judge’s decision to toss the jury’s award for lost earnings in a Federal Employers’ Liability Act suit accusing Illinois Central Railroad Co. of causing Arthur Young’s injuries after a railroad dump truck collided with the worker's tractor, causing it to roll over. Young, who...

