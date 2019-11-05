SEC Drops 4-Year-Old Claims Against Ex-Nomura Trader

Law360 (November 5, 2019, 8:31 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission agreed to drop securities fraud claims Tuesday against a former Nomura trader accused of lying to investors about the pricing of residential mortgage-backed securities, according to a brief motion filed in New York federal court. Without offering an explanation, the regulator asked the court to toss the securities fraud claims it has been pursuing against Tyler Peters for four years, saying simply that "the parties are in agreement that dismissal with prejudice as to all claims" is "appropriate." Peters has attempted to shake the suit in the past, telling the court in October 2017 that...

