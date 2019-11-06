Fla. Judge Won't Break Up Chiquita Terror-Funding MDL

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 7:33 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge refused a request to send more than 2,000 claims over purported Chiquita-funded terrorism back to Washington, D.C., reasoning late Tuesday that the allegations would be more efficiently litigated with similar suits currently grouped in the Sunshine State. U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra denied the remand request by families of banana farmers murdered by Colombian paramilitary troops, rejecting attorney Paul Wolf’s argument that returning his cases back to the D.C. court, where they were originally filed, would free his clients from delays in the multidistrict litigation due to appeals by other plaintiffs pending before the 11th Circuit....

