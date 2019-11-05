Ex-Bumble Bee CEO's Attorney Rips Into Tearful Key Witness

Law360, San Francisco (November 5, 2019, 10:19 PM EST) -- Defense counsel representing Bumble Bee Foods' former CEO Christopher Lischewski hammered one of his former lieutenants before a California federal jury Tuesday, asking the tearful witness whether he took a guilty plea and then lied about Lischewski's involvement in tuna industry price-fixing to avoid jail. Lischewski's defense attorney, Elliot Peters of Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP, ripped into the government's key witness, Walter Scott Cameron, on the second day of Lischewski's criminal price-fixing trial. "Were you truthful?" Peters asked Cameron, Bumble Bee's former senior vice president of sales. Peters challenged Cameron on his motivations to plead guilty, on whether he...

