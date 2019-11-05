2nd Stopgap Funding Bill Planned Amid Border Wall Fight

Law360, Washington (November 5, 2019, 8:54 PM EST) -- Congress and the White House are planning a second stopgap funding bill to keep the government open while negotiators work on thorny questions related to President Donald Trump's border wall, a leading senator and administration official said Tuesday. The government is currently operating on a continuing resolution that extended last year's funding levels to when fiscal year 2020 started on Oct. 1 through Nov. 21. The measure keeps the government open but fails to adjust agency budgets or pay for new programs. Now, another continuing resolution appears likely and, partly because of impeachment proceedings, it could stretch into next year. "But when...

