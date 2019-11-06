DC Circ. Asks If EPA Can Save Court Some Headaches

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 10:35 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit judges asked state regulators and industry groups Wednesday why the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency shouldn't reconsider the areas it designated where ozone is over the EPA's limits if the agency thinks it needs to beef up the scientific record and narrow disputes over the current boundaries. Facing legal challenges from numerous environmental groups over the areas the EPA devised in a bid to enforce Clean Air Act emission limits in parts of the Midwest and Southwest, the agency asked the D.C. Circuit for a voluntary remand so it can take another stab at the technical underpinnings of the strongly contested borders....

