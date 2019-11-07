Moving Co. Says DOD Unit Wrongly Denied $4M In Invoices

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 3:18 PM EST) -- A Maryland-based transportation company sued the federal government in the Court of Federal Claims for failing to reimburse it for more than $4 million in services, arguing an administrative mixup made the government refuse to pay the bill. Platinum Services Inc. said in a suit filed Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Defense's payment administrator, the Defense Finance Accounting Services, was wrong to instruct the company to change the number on its invoices to match the work offer number on the bill of lading for more than 1,300 personal property shipments made for military and civilian personnel. Under federal regulations, government...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS