ACLU Says Gov't Is Depriving Migrants Of Atty Access

Law360 (November 7, 2019, 9:27 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is violating the constitutional rights of asylum-seekers who are forced to stay in Mexico while waiting for hearings by refusing to allow them to access counsel before and during critical interviews, the American Civil Liberties Union has said in a proposed class action. In its suit filed Tuesday on behalf of two Guatemalan parents who are seeking asylum in the U.S. for themselves and their five children, the ACLU told a California federal court that the federal government is not letting migrants speak with their lawyers to prepare for interviews that determine whether they may face persecution or...

