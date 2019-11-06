Charter Accused Of Firing VP Over LGBTQ Advocacy

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 12:21 PM EST) -- A former vice president at Charter Communications has sued the company in Connecticut federal court, alleging he was told that LGBTQ issues were “not a priority” at Charter and ultimately fired for championing gay and transgender workers' rights. Javier Barrientos' Tuesday complaint said Charter Communications Inc. and his former boss Rhonda Crichlow, the company’s chief diversity officer, rejected his efforts to improve inclusion for LGBTQ employees at the company and subjected him to discriminatory treatment until he was fired in June. In fact, the complaint said, the stated reason for Barrientos’ termination was that he had showed two “innocuous, pro-LGBTQ, pro-Charter”...

