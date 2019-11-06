Contractor Says It's Owed $1.4M For Army Blast Door Order

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 4:20 PM EST) -- A contractor that furnished blast doors for bunkers at a U.S. Army depot has alleged in Alabama federal court that it is owed $1.4 million for an unpaid order of 10 doors. Mullins Building Products Inc. alleged on Tuesday that SES Civil and Environmental LLC contracted it to provide an order of 10 blast doors to a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers facility in Anniston, Alabama. The Anniston Army Depot is a facility where ground combat vehicles are produced and repaired and where weapons are stored. Mullins Building Products alleges that SES reached out on Sept. 4, 2018, regarding a type of double panel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS