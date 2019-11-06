Latham, Paul Weiss Guide $2.4B Home Builder Tie-Up

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 1:57 PM EST) -- Home builder and developer Taylor Morrison Home said Wednesday it has agreed to buy William Lyon Homes for $2.4 billion including debt in a deal guided by Latham & Watkins and Paul Weiss. Taylor Morrison Home Corp. said it will buy all of the outstanding shares of California-based William Lyon Homes in exchange for $2.50 in cash and .8 shares of Taylor Morrison, which carries a value of $21.45 per share and includes the assumption of debt. Taylor Morrison will hold a roughly 77% stake in the combined company, and William Lyon will own 23%. “The combined business provides the unique...

