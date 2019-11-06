Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Gov't Owes Mental Health Care To Separated Migrant Parents

Law360 (November 6, 2019, 8:29 PM EST) -- The federal government must provide mental health treatment for migrant parents whose kids were taken from them at the border, both while the parents are in immigration custody and for a time after they are released, a California federal judge held on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt ordered the government to provide targeted mental health screenings and ongoing care to address trauma caused by family separation for parents currently in immigration custody. The government must also offer “transitional” mental health care services for parents who are released on bond until they can find a mental health provider in their...

